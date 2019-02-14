ST. LOUIS — Teenagers don’t have it as easy as some of us might think.

Studies show that there’s a high percentage of high school students dealing with a great deal of stress.

The worries include homework, test scores, relationships, their futures and the fear of failure to name a few.

The stress can also lead to health issues because many of them are losing sleep or eating poorly.

But there are ways to deal with the pressures.

Positive thinking, exercise and relaxation are few suggests for finding relief.

Experts say you should talk with your kids about stress because they probably won’t come out and tell you first.