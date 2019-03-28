WARRENTON, Mo. — It doesn't take long for Emily Carroll to name off her favorite Special Olympics medals.

"Softball throw," Emily said, "100-meter walk."

For her mom Kim Hewlett, just hearing Emily talk at all is worth its weight in gold.

"At that time, [she] didn’t talk really a whole lot. She didn’t really interact with other people," Hewlett said.

That was before her daughter joined Special Olympics. Now, Emily doesn't need a relay team for her to share what's on her mind.

"I love my sister a lot," Emily said.

"It’s amazing how she’s come out of her shell. She’s made lifelong friends," Kim said.

So you can understand Kim's emotions when she learned some of Special Olympics funding may be in jeopardy.

"We were devastated as a family because it was such a huge part of who we are," she said.

To be fair, a majority of Special Olympics funding comes from private donations, but $18 million in federal funds would be stripped away if the proposed budget passes.

According to financial statements, that makes up about eight percent of the Special Olympics revenue.

Here in Missouri, a spokesperson said the athletics competitions would continue, but a program called Unified Champion Schools could be affected.

"To me, that’s the most important part of Special Olympics. Is the friendships they’ve made with their non-disabled peers," Hewlett said.

Kim said both of her girls went to Unified Champion Schools. These programs unite traditional and non-traditional athletes on the same team. Special Olympics says nearly 1,500 young athletes would be affected if the program has to be shuttered.

More than 200 schools participate in Missouri.

"People without disabilities became their friends and mentors and partners as they played sports," Kim said.

One friendship in particular, has stood the test of time for Emily.

"Emily has a friend named William who is getting ready to graduate from college but has stayed in touch with her this whole time and helped her throughout high school," Kim said.

So now Kim is praying one of the few opportunities she's had for her girls in Warrington isn't slashed by lawmakers.

"There’s not a lot of opportunity out there for individuals with intellectual disabilities so Special Olympics is huge to them," she said.

Because Emily may have her favorite medals, but Kim's idea of gold is the smile on her face.

"I don’t believe they would even be doing that if it weren’t for all the skills they learned through Special Olympics," Kim said.