Written threat in Affton High puts school on lockdown

The school tweeted updates during the hours-long lockdown. Students were safe, the district said.

AFFTON, Mo. — A south St. Louis County high school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. Students were safe, according to the district.

There was a threat written in a bathroom at Affton High School, according to a series of tweets from Affton Schools.

The district says the lockdown began at around 9:15 a.m. after threats were discovered, written in a bathroom on campus. Employees immediately secured the area as St. Louis County Police and School Resource Officers investigated further.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Thurs, Sept 16, 2021, @AfftonHS went into a lockdown due to a threat discovered written in a bathroom on campus. Employees have secured the areas for which they are responsible and they and students will stay inside until further notice. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/wYz2LyY9Ty — Affton Schools (@AfftonSchools) September 16, 2021

The school district tweeted everyone was safe just after 11 a.m., and the lockdown shifted to an exterior lockdown.

"While exterior doors and windows will remain secured, instruction and classroom activity will resume within the school. Please check your email for more information," the district tweeted.

UPDATE AT 11:00 A.M.: Everyone is safe at @AfftonHS and lockdown has shifted to an exterior lockdown at 10:45 a.m. While exterior doors and windows will remain secured, instruction and classroom activity will resume within the school. Please check your email for more information. — Affton Schools (@AfftonSchools) September 16, 2021

The school's noon update stressed there was no new or imminent threat. However, Affton High School re-entered lockdown to allow St. Louis County Police and their detection dogs to do a sweep.

