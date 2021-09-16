Written threat in Affton High puts school on lockdown

AFFTON, Mo. — A south St. Louis County high school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. Students were safe, according to the district.
There was a threat written in a bathroom at Affton High School, according to a series of tweets from Affton Schools.
The district says the lockdown began at around 9:15 a.m. after threats were discovered, written in a bathroom on campus. Employees immediately secured the area as St. Louis County Police and School Resource Officers investigated further.
The school district tweeted everyone was safe just after 11 a.m., and the lockdown shifted to an exterior lockdown.
"While exterior doors and windows will remain secured, instruction and classroom activity will resume within the school. Please check your email for more information," the district tweeted.
The school's noon update stressed there was no new or imminent threat. However, Affton High School re-entered lockdown to allow St. Louis County Police and their detection dogs to do a sweep.
