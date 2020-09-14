These St. Louis high schools were ranked as among the best in Missouri

Nine of the top 10 high schools in Missouri are in the St. Louis area, according to U.S. News & World Report

ST. LOUIS — It’s the quintessential St. Louis question: where did you go to high school?

Now, you can check how those schools rank. U.S. News & World Report released its annual ranking of high schools back in April.

And nine of the top 10 high schools in Missouri are in the St. Louis area.

Metro Academic and Classical – Saint Louis Public Schools Clayton High – School District of Clayton Ladue Horton Watkins High – Ladue School District Lincoln College Prep – Kansas City Kirkwood Sr. High – Kirkwood School District McKinley Classical Leadership Academy – Saint Louis Public Schools Lafayette Sr. High, Wildwood -- Rockwood School District Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience – Saint Louis Public Schools Marquette Sr. High School, Chesterfield – Rockwood School District Rockwood Summit Sr. High, Fenton – Rockwood School District

In the national rankings, Metro was ranked as No. 114, Clayton was ranked No. 205 and Ladue was ranked No. 212.

To check out the rankings of Missouri high schools, click here.

While the 2020 rankings were released in the spring, the Hazelwood School District issued a news release Sunday, saying Hazelwood West ranked in the top third of all schools in the country.

“This honor is a wonderful testament to the hard work of our entire school community,” Hazelwood West Principal Dennis Newell said in the release. “Their efforts have created a culture that encourages students to set goals and believe in their ability to accomplish anything.”

In Illinois, all of the top 10 high schools are in the Chicago area.

To check out the rankings of Illinois high schools, click here.

U.S. News & World Report uses the following criteria to develop its lists:

College readiness

Math and reading proficiency

Math and reading performance

Underserved student performance

College curriculum breadth

Graduation rate

On Monday, the magazine released its list of the best colleges and universities in the country. Ivy League schools took the top three spots on the list. One St. Louis area university ranked in the top 20. Check out the full list.