UMSL waives application fees for 2021, extends scholarship deadline

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri–St. Louis has waived all undergraduate admission application fees for spring, summer and fall applicants for 2021.

The application fee waiver applies to all new undergraduate applications from the United States and abroad, according to a press release from the university.

UMSL is also extending its competitive scholarship deadline for high school students from Jan. 4 to Feb. 1. In addition to automatic scholarships, there are more than 100 competitive scholarship opportunities open to students. Most of the competitive scholarships are valued at $1,000 or more.

Admitted students can fill out one application to be considered for all the scholarships by clicking here.

“We are committed to providing access to an affordable, high-quality education, and we know the impact scholarships can have in helping students reach their goals,” said Dixie Williams, UMSL’s interim associate vice chancellor for strategic enrollment and director of admissions. “We want to ensure high school seniors can take advantage of the opportunities available at UMSL as they make their college choice.”

UMSL’s Pierre Laclede Honors College has also extended its deadline to apply for its Opportunity Scholars Program to Jan. 4. The program covers the full cost of tuition, fees and books for up to four years.

Students who are chosen to be part of the program live on campus in Oak Hall and receive unique opportunities for advising, mentoring and career experiences, the release stated.