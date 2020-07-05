University City High School staff surprise valedictorian, salutatorian

They organized a caravan to the students' homes to surprise them with the news while social distancing

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — University City High School teachers and administrators recognized the school’s valedictorian and salutatorian on Thursday.

They hosted a caravan to the students' homes to surprise them with the news while social distancing. Staff met at the school that morning, with decorated cars, and headed to the students’ homes.

Annie Rhoades was named valedictorian and is headed off to Emory University in the fall. Junxian Zhang was named salutatorian and is headed to Washington University on a full scholarship.

Students across the country have been learning from home and commencement ceremonies have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this time, schools and other organizations have been finding creative ways to honor students and recognize their achievements.