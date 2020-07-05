University City High School staff surprise valedictorian, salutatorian

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — University City High School teachers and administrators recognized the school’s valedictorian and salutatorian on Thursday.
They hosted a caravan to the students' homes to surprise them with the news while social distancing. Staff met at the school that morning, with decorated cars, and headed to the students’ homes.
Annie Rhoades was named valedictorian and is headed off to Emory University in the fall. Junxian Zhang was named salutatorian and is headed to Washington University on a full scholarship.
Students across the country have been learning from home and commencement ceremonies have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During this time, schools and other organizations have been finding creative ways to honor students and recognize their achievements.
Related Stories
- Jennings School District recognizes staff for Teacher Appreciation Week
- Firefighters surprise 3 seniors with scholarships in O'Fallon, Missouri
- High Ridge firefighters paying visits to local high school grads
- Saint Louis Public School students participate in virtual flash mob to combat obesity
- LeBron James hosting 'Graduate Together' to honor 2020 class nationwide
- Texas principal travels 800 miles to visit every graduating senior at home