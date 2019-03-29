UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A middle school in University City opened a new boutique that’s just for students in need.

“Brittany Boutique” opened Friday afternoon at Brittany Woods Middle School. All of the items have been donated by the community.

They provide free shirts, pants, dresses, shoes, coats, backpacks, food, deodorant and other hygiene items.

Allegra Grawer, a school social worker at Brittany Woods Middle School said they have always had extra items for students in need but this is the first time they’ve had an actual location to display everything.

“Now when a student comes in and says I need a pair of pants and I need this size, it’s perfect because we can go right to the shelves, look through. It’s much easier,” said Grawer.

The racks and shelves were donated by the University City Education Foundation. The local nonprofit, Helping Hand-Me-Downs will help keep the closet stocked new items.

“We do have stylish stuff. name brand items, very trendy stuff. It just makes kids feel special that they can put on something that’s nice and makes them feel good,” said Kim Dann-Messier, the operations director at Helping-Hand-Me-Downs.

The store is just for students and their families. Anyone can help donate.

For information on how you can help, visit the Helping-Hand-Me-Downs website.