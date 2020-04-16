ST. LOUIS — Leadership across the University of Missouri System's four campuses will take pay cuts as the state withholds funding in the face of coronavirus shutdowns.

A Tuesday statement from the system said vice presidents, chancellors and their cabinet members, and the deans at the four universities, including the University of Missouri-St. Louis, will take 10% salary cuts until at least July 31. Other senior leaders and administrators will take a similar cut, it said.

Budget planners are preparing for cuts of up to 15%, according to the statement. "Options being considered include layoffs, unpaid leaves, restructuring and strict cost containment," it added. "Some of those decision will be made by April 30."

UMSL Chancellor Kristin Sobolik said April 2 that the university would receive $4.7 million less in state funding this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Gov. Mike Parson on April 1 froze $180 million in spending because of an anticipated $500 million shortfall in funding. Withholdings to the University of Missouri totaled $36.5 million.

Some colleges are bracing for a drop in fall enrollment amid the crisis, though Sobolik said that may not be the case at UMSL.

