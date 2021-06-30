First-of-its-kind women's business class graduates despite pandemic

Thirty graduates trained in entrepreneurship at a time when many small businesses have struggled

FERGUSON, Mo. — Ready for rain and maybe a metaphor, too, Tuesday night under an expanded tent the Women's Business Center graduated its first business training class in partnership with the Urban League.

"Nobody told me the road would be easy," Maureen Brinkley, district director for the St. Louis office of the Small Business Association, told the assembled graduates and dignitaries.

And the past year certainly wasn't easy for business, said Brinkley.

"I have seen more crisis and hardships that I have seen in my 54-year career," she said.

Brinkley has trained women in business since the 90s.

Her partnership with the Urban League has expanded the program and attracted the support of state and local leaders.

"If you're gonna be a leader you better have faith," Governor Mike Parson told the graduates at the ceremony.

"A leader is only as good as the team she puts around her,” St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said to the graduates.

Last year, just before lock down, this first-of-its-kind class of 30 entrepreneurs started the "Ready! Set! Launch!" curriculum with the Urban League.

Brinkley said it came at just the right time.

"I am amazed at how many people want to start a business," Brinkley said. "Our goal is to help them from the ground up. We want to train them how to run a business then the financing comes later."

Tendai Morris is the President and CEO of Healthy Hair Solutions and a graduate of the program.

"It's more like a support group where you're able to ask those 'stupid' questions," Morris said with a laugh.

She hopes current and potential business owners will see past any clouds in the current economy.