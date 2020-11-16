Staff shortage forces Rockwood elementary school to shift to online learning

Over the last couple weeks, 52 students, teachers and staff members have been under quarantine

FENTON, Mo. — Uthoff Elementary School in the Rockwood School District will return to online learning Tuesday due to staff shortages and potential exposures to COVID-19.

Over the last two weeks, there have been 52 students, teachers and staff members who have been under quarantine at Fenton school "based upon close contact with positive cases of COVID-19," according to a letter from the district.

"We know that quarantine is a useful tool to help protect our school community from the virus," the letter said. "However, maintaining enough staffing to support our students in person is not possible with the staffing shortages we are currently experiencing due to quarantine protocols."

The school district said it anticipates that students and staff will be able to return to the building on Nov. 30.

"We are very disappointed to have to share this information with you," the letter said. "We know this places a burden on parents and our employees. Our goal remains the same - to bring students back to school full time as soon as it is safe to return.



"We know that changes in plans and schedules this year have been challenging for everyone. This is not what we desire for our children and their learning experience. We appreciate your ongoing support and patience as we respond to the most current situation to make decisions in the best interest of our staff and students."

Across the region, schools have returned to online learning after a surge in cases. Some have announced temporary closures, while others have announced a return to hybrid models. Some districts never reopened their buildings for in-person instruction, opting to stay virtual until the end of the first semester.