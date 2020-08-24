'Day 5: We survived, but I quit' | Mom candidly shares her virtual learning experience

Rachel Jackson praised educators and hired someone for week two of online learning

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Rachel Jackson has two kids who are virtual learning this year. They live in Fairview Heights. Her daughter and son attend Grant Middle School and Illini Elementary School.

She recorded videos or herself going through each day of the new year with online learning from home.

Jackson said the most difficult part about the virtual learning for her family was the logging in and out throughout the day. They ran into issues with getting kicked out and had a tough time getting back in.

She explained that she mostly had to monitor their virtual learning more than actually teach her kids.

Jackson also works as a counselor and life coach. She founded a nonprofit called Project Compassion that helps homeless women and teens find work and housing so they can better their lives.