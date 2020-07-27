Here's a look at how virtual learning will work at one of Missouri's largest school districts

A fourth-grade teacher at Twillman Elementary held a virtual school tutorial

FLORISSANT, Mo. — One of the largest school districts in Missouri has released details on how its virtual learning will work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hazelwood School District will have students attend virtually during the first quarter, which is through Oct. 15. When conditions related to COVID-19 “improve,” the district will offer parents a blended school option which would be two days in person and three days virtually.

School starts on Aug. 24.

With CARES Act funds, the district purchased 1,300 web cameras to enhance virtual instruction. The district also has Chromebooks and hot spots for families with technology needs.

A fourth-grade teacher at Twillman Elementary held a virtual school tutorial for the district’s communications and public relations department.

According to a press release, fall virtual school will be significantly different than what students and staff experienced during the abrupt district closure last spring.

“We were in crisis mode,” fourth-grade teacher Laurie Martin said. “We were trying to make sure that school went on for all students, and we only had days to prepare for 100% virtual school.”

Teachers and curriculum coordinators have been developing plans to implement a robust virtual curriculum. Martin helped write the ELA curriculum.

“There is a lot of room and potential for creativity and innovation, which I always love as an educator,” Martin said.

Martin said the first thing students in her class will see is a quick good morning message, followed by direct instruction.

The school day will be structured with assignments, live feedback, and breaks to relieve stress, the district said. Teachers will also have some schedule flexibility to address the individual needs of students.

Here are some of the highlights for virtual learning from the district:

Teachers will deliver live and recorded lessons

Families should still plan to purchase school supplies. The district said its supply lists are designed to support in-person and virtual instruction. A reminder: the ‘tax holiday weekend’ is Aug. 7-9.

Virtual school will have a normal school day structure, including direct instruction, interaction with classmates and breaks. Teachers will have some flexibility to meet the needs of their students.

The district’s ‘Grab & Go Meal’ program will continue during the school year and details will be released soon.