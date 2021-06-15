Washington University to require COVID-19 vaccination for faculty, staff, trainees for 2021

In a letter, Chancellor Andrew Martin said the university will require all faculty, staff and trainees be fully vaccinated before Aug. 30

ST. LOUIS — Washington University is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for the upcoming fall semester.

In a letter, Chancellor Andrew Martin said the university will require all faculty, staff and trainees be fully vaccinated before Aug. 30. The letter said the vaccinations must be one of the three shots approved by the FDA.

"With the aim of protecting our community and the patients we serve, and returning to full in-person teaching, learning research and campus life in the fall, we will require all Washington University faculty, staff and trainees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," the letter said.

The letter said the decision was made after consulting with federal and regional health agencies and the university's own health experts. The letter said the updated CDC guidelines for universities played a role.

The university said faculty, staff and trainees still needing a vaccine can make an appointment with the school via email.

The letter said exemptions may be granted for "medical contraindications and sincerely held religious beliefs." Exemptions will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The decision comes more than a month after the university announced WashU students would be required to get the vaccine before returning to campus for classes this fall.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 will play a key role in allowing us to resume our regular activities, protect our community, and prevent the spread of illness both on our campuses and in the St. Louis region, including, importantly, the patients we serve in our hospitals,” the email announcing the policy said.