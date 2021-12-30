Washington University to start spring semester online only for first 2 weeks

All classes will be held online and access to on-campus facilities and in-person services will be "extremely limited" in the first two weeks of the semester.

ST. LOUIS — Washington University is opting to start the spring semester online only in an effort to keep students and staff members safe and healthy.

The university made the decision amid a spike in cases and hospitalizations in the St. Louis area due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. All classes will be held online and access to on-campus facilities and in-person services will be "extremely limited" in the first two weeks of the semester, according to a message from university leaders.

"While we have seen no classroom, lab or other workplace transmission of COVID-19 when our public health requirements are followed, we have made this decision based on current conditions, and to give us additional time to learn more about the omicron variant and its impact on the community as the situation continues to evolve," the message said.

In addition to starting the semester with two weeks of online-only classes, the university is mailing two at-home tests to all students. Students will be required to test themselves before returning to campus. The second test will be used for what the university is calling "entry testing" to get back on testing. The results will be uploaded to an app to be accessed by the university.

The university is strongly encouraging all students, faculty and staff to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they are eligible. The message said it is not required, but might be in the future.

Additionally, the message said social events will not be allowed on the Danforth Campus. In-person business meetings and research activities will continue on campus as long as mitigation efforts are followed.

"While a small number of students will be allowed to remain on campus during the two-week online class period due to extenuating circumstances, access to student-facing services such as the fitness and recreation center, dining and common spaces will be significantly limited," the message said. "We strongly encourage students not to come to campus during this time."