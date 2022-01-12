Water main break cancels classes Thursday at Bowles Elementary

All classes and after-school activities are canceled Thursday at Rockwood's Bowles Elementary.

FENTON, Mo. — Bowles Elementary School in Fenton, Missouri, will be closed Thursday due to a water main break that occurred Wednesday.

Because issues resulting from the main break are affecting the elementary school and will not be resolved until at least midday Thursday, all classes and after-school activities have been canceled for the day, according to the Rockwood School District.

All other district schools will remain open Thursday, as the main break only affects Bowles Elementary.

For updates, visit the Rockwood School District's Facebook page.