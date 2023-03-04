Water main break closes Parkway West High on Monday

The school district announced the closure early Monday morning.

BALLWIN, Mo. — Parkway West High School will be closed Monday due to a water main break on campus.

Parkway Schools made the school closure announcement early Monday morning on its website.

According to a school district spokesperson, the water main break happened overnight at the high school located at 14653 Clayton Road in Ballwin, and the school was not prepared to conduct virtual learning Monday because many students did not take their necessary equipment home.

The district was unsure if the main break would be repaired by Tuesday.

