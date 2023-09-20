Webster University students protest budget cuts and leadership

Students held a protest on campus as a majority of the faculty cast that "no confidence" vote. Both say it's time for someone at the university to act.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — It's been a chaotic week at Webster University in St. Louis.

Students at Webster University are protesting budget cuts and a pay raise for the school's president and chancellor. The faculty voted "no confidence" in school leadership.

Students held a protest Tuesday on campus and a majority of the faculty cast a "no confidence" vote. Both say it's time for someone at the university to take action.

Students walked out of class with demands from their university for better transparency and reform.

Luke Adams, the protest organizer, said he passed out flyers to dozens of students days before it happened.

"I don't expect [the protest] to have huge results, but what we're trying to do is get people together so that we can know what's happening so everyone can know what's happening and we can do even more," Adams said.

The protest happened on the same day faculty members at the university voted 59-41 that they have "no confidence" in the leadership of university Chancellor Beth Stroble and President Julian Schuster.

Student organizers said when they stood outside of the meeting, that's when the curtains were closed and not opened until the vote was over. After he heard the final vote, Adams said it was a huge win for students.

The vote was symbolic and did not affect their job status.

When 5 On Your Side reached out to Webster University, we did not receive a response.

"There were countless demands that people listed off. Everything from housing to needing to address the Title 9 reporting for sexual assault," Adams said.

Adams said among other things — that they want to see more diversity, equity and inclusion in staff.

KP Benton, a junior, said her biggest complaint with the university is the money struggle. She said their financial aid department doesn't have enough help and her funds have been delayed.

"A lot of people that I've been talking to are just freaking out. I have a balance of $15,000," Benton said.

Maxi Glamour, another student, said they are considering graduate school at the university but are not pleased with the public's perception of it.