Webster University students to return to campus for fall semester

The fall semester for undergraduate students will begin on Aug. 24 with face-to-face instruction

ST. LOUIS — As restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic begin in ease in the St. Louis area, Webster University is finalizing plans for students to return to campus for the fall semester.

The university will begin the fall semester as scheduled with face-to-face instruction while following guidelines to ensure a safe and healthy community, according to a press release.

The traditional fall break, originally scheduled from Oct. 19-23, will be moved to the end of the semester so that the undergraduate fall semester ends a week earlier.

The graduate student schedule, which doesn’t include a fall break, will start and end as scheduled.

Fall schedule:

Aug. 17: Fall 1 term for graduate students begins

Aug. 24: Fall 1 term and fall semester for undergraduate students begin

Oct. 19: Fall 2 terms for undergraduate and graduate students begin

Dec. 11: Undergraduate Fall 2 term and fall semester end

Dec. 18: Graduate Fall 2 term ends

The university formed the Task Force for Transition & Adaptability to plan for students to transition back to on-campus activities in a way that prioritizes the community’s safety and well-being.

“Webster’s long-held strengths in distance learning and flexible campus life have us well prepared to make campuses accessible and safe this fall,” the task force said in the release.

The task force said students can look forward to accessibility, course delivery and flexibility, campus living, additional technology, security, self-screening and social distancing and signage of new safety procedures.

Other details will continue to be finalized and announced throughout the summer as the university prepares to welcome students back in the fall.

Webster University will begin the fall 2020 semester and term as scheduled and with face-to-face instruction, following careful guidelines to ensure a safe, healthy university community. https://t.co/qeNAwLtDj0 — Webster University (@websteru) June 3, 2020