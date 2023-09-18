Under fire for financial struggles, this St. Louis-area university is preparing for a leadership transition

A recent report shows the university lost more than $128 million over the past decade.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Webster University will soon begin searching for a successor to Chancellor Beth Stroble, the university's chairman said in a note last week to faculty, staff and other members of its community.

The memo from Chairman Sumit Verma didn't specify a timeline for finding Stroble's successor. Verma said he and Stroble began discussions earlier this year and that Stroble will work with the Board of Trustees on the search process.

Verma's memo was prompted by separate letters from the faculty and staff at the university's main Webster Groves campus expressing concerns about the institution's financial condition and its responses to a pair of related controversies that emerged in recent weeks.

The university, which the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports lost more than $128 million over the past decade, had its credit rating downgraded last year by Moody's, which cited the magnitude of Webster's "financial deterioration that will be difficult to reverse."

