Wentzville School District makes switch from in-person to blended learning

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A school district has changed its plans for the school year as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The superintendent of the Wentzville School District announced the district is shifting from all in-person to blended learning.

For the first quarter, students will attend school two days a week and learn virtually the other three.

The superintendent said if necessary, the district can move to an all virtual format.

“No single health metric is being used to make a decision on back to school. It is all about looking at the total picture,” Superintendent Curtis Cain said.

Multiple area schools are planning to begin virtual this school year. Wednesday night, the Mehlville School District board voted to begin its year all virtual.

Missouri Governor Parson said earlier this week that there is no one-size-fits all approach when it comes to schools districts' plans. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Every school district will look different based on the needs of its students and community,” Gov. Parson continued.