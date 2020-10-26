Wentzville School District cuts some bus routes

The district made the announcement last night and said it would reach out to the impacted families directly

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — This morning, some parents with children in the Wentzville School District are making plans for getting their kids to school today, after the district announced I was forced to cut 16 bus routes. The cuts, the district says, are due to a bus driver shortage.



School officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is the cause for the drivers absences.

“This weekend we reached critical levels with regard to driver absences directly related to COVID that will significantly impede our ability to transport students to school. At this time, out of the 145 routes, the District runs daily, tomorrow we are unable to cover 16 routes.”

The district says its transportation department has been flexing and changing plans all year long, including collapsing routes, double and triple routed buses when possible, and drivers, aides, mechanics, and office staff have all been covering multiple routes in an effort to avoid having a lapse in coverage.