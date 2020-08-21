Wentzville School District parents protest blended learning model

Parents on both sides of the conversation aren’t happy with the plan

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Schools are adjusting plans as the start date nears for many of them as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Some parents in the Wentzville School District took part in a protest Thursday evening.

The parents are protesting over the district’s plan for the fall that would be blended to include in-person learning and virtual learning.

Wentzville School District’s superintendent is meeting with the school board Thursday night.

Classes are scheduled to start on Aug. 24. For the first quarter, students will attend school two days a week and learn virtually the other three days.

On Wednesday, Mary LaPak, chief communications officer for the district, confirmed three positive coronavirus cases in the district.

The district was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case on Holt High School’s freshman football team on Monday. A band student at Holt also tested positive. The third positive case was a student at Timberland High School.

“Communication is critical,” Superintendent Curtis Cain said. “It is absolutely mission critical that we are effectively communicating, but I think it is important that we all have a realistic expectation and understanding of what is going to occur and how it is going to occur.”