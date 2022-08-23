Wentzville School District welcomes students back for new school year

Growth in the district is obvious, with a new middle school opening this year and a new high school that opened a year ago.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — 5 On Your Side’s back-to-school tour continued Tuesday with the Wentzville School District.

Tuesday marked the second day of a new school year for parents, students and staff in the Wentzville district.

The growing district is home to North Point Middle School, a brand-new facility, and North Point High School, which opened a year ago.

Wentzville’s got a lot going on. Enrollment of more than 17,000 is the highest ever for the district.

Wentzville students attend one of 22 campuses including one early childhood center, 13 elementary schools, four middle schools and four high schools. The district also has adaptive and alternative learning centers.

Wentzville also has a new superintendent. In addition to trying to visit all their schools during the first week, Dr. Danielle Tormala is still introducing herself to many people.