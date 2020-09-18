Wentzville students to attend in-person classes full-time

Students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grades must wear masks during in-person instruction

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Students in the Wentzville School District will return to in-person classes five days a week, starting next month.

Since the beginning of the school year, students have been attending school in a blended model, with some days of virtual instruction and some days of in-person instruction. The board of education voted Thursday night to begin in-person instruction five days a week starting Oct. 19, according to a district spokesperson.

Students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grades must wear masks.

“We remain committed to providing a world-class education for all students in a safe and healthy environment and we are trying to balance the desire to have all students back in person with our responsibility to mitigate the transmission of a pandemic,” the spokesperson said. “These are certainly challenging times, but I am confident that if we work together with our staff, our families, and our health officials, we can fine tune our plan to safely bring more students back for in-person learning.”

Approximately 20%, or 3,500, of Wentzville students are enrolled in the district’s Virtual Academy and they will continue classes online.

When the district made the announcement to begin the school year in the blended model, parents voiced concerns — on both sides of the issue. Many parents participated in a protest ahead of a school board meeting last month.