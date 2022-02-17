Wentzville superintendent wins national superintendent of the year award

Cain was named as the top superintendent in the state earlier in the year and beat out three other finalists for the national honor.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The leader of the Wentzville School District was chosen as the top superintendent in the country by the School Superintendents Association.

Curtis Cain received the honor in a Thursday afternoon award ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. Cain was named as the top superintendent in the state earlier in the year and beat out three other finalists for the national honor.

The other finalists were:

Currently, Wentzville's enrollment is approximately 17,400 students, which reflects an increase of more than 600 students from this time last year. It makes the Wentzville School District the ninth-largest school district in the Show-Me State, and one of the fastest-growing.

During the 2021-22 school year, Cain led the quickly-growing district while dealing with a pandemic and virtual learning.

Prior to Wentzville, he was an associate superintendent in the Shawnee Mission School District in Kansas for six years.

He has a doctorate degree and master’s degree in education administration and a bachelor’s degree in social science education.

Cain was born and raised in Milwaukee. His wife, Tori Cain, is the director of student services for the Pattonville School District. They have two children – Kailey, a freshman at the University of Kentucky, and Kaden, who is in fourth grade.