More than 150 Wentzville school staff out due to COVID-19

Of the 300 staff members out Wednesday, 162 were related to the virus. The district has 2,700 full-time employees.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 150 staff members in the Wentzville School District were out on Wednesday and some of those absences are directly related to COVID-19.

Of the 300 staff members out Wednesday, 162 were related to the virus as they are in quarantine. The district has 2,700 full-time employees.

On Twitter, the district thanked staff members for covering classrooms while their colleagues were out.

“Shout out to every staff member across the District who is pitching in and covering in classrooms today due to the large number of staff who are out due to COVID,” the district wrote.

A spokesperson for the district said Timberland High School, Holt High School and Wentzville Middle School are impacted the most. The few elementary schools are also most impacted include Green Tree, Crossroads and Peine Ridge.