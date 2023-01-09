Missouri students will have to wait until December to apply for federal student aid, officials say

The application usually opens Oct. 1, but a process to simplify it also reportedly pushed it back.

MISSOURI, USA — Students looking to get federal financial aid for the next school year will have to wait a little longer than usual to apply, the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development said.

The department launched a website on Wednesday guiding students on how they can prepare for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) to open in December. The application has historically opened up to students on Oct. 1, but has been delayed this year due to efforts to make the application process more straightforward.

"Required updates put in place by the FAFSA Simplification Act have delayed that until sometime in December," the department said on Wednesday. "While the official opening date has not yet been announced, there are steps students can take to make sure they are ready to file once it opens."

The department recommended that students create their FSA ID on the Federal Student Aid website and determine who is considered their primary contributor before applications open up. Officials also offered a checklist for students to collect all the information they'll need, including the differences in documents between dependent and independent students.

The deadline for students to file for the 2024-25 FASFA is still April 1, despite the two-month delay. Priority will reportedly be given to students who apply before Feb. 1, with students who qualify for Access Missouri assistance being guaranteed aid.

