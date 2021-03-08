Whiteside School District considering K-8 mask mandate

“We kind of feel like the best thing for us to keep us in school every day is masks,” said Superintendent Mark Heuring.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Back to school is right around the corner and several local districts are still deciding whether masks will be mandatory.

At Whiteside Elementary things are quiet ahead of the start of the semester and Superintendent Mark Heuring hopes to keep it that way.

A district-wide survey of Whiteside Elementary parents showed more than 56% are in support of wearing masks in the classroom while 37% believed they should not be required.

“The middle school probably had the most parents that went on and responded that they weren’t in favor of the masks,” said Heuring.

“They’ve just got to think,” said Quisha Johnson. “There are people who don’t have kids and can feel where we’re coming from. Some have kids that won’t keep them on, but they need to have them on.”

Johnson says she supports the mandatory masking because like many of the roughly 1300 kids at Whiteside, her son isn’t old enough to get vaccinated.

“That’s why it’s more important to wear the mask because they can’t get it,” said Johnson. “There’s no way it could protect them without wearing the mask, so they need to keep them on.”

Johnson believes districts should offer a combination of in-person and online learning, but that’s not on the table for Whiteside students.

“Students learn better in the classroom,” said Heuring.

That’s why Superintendent Heuring is asking parents and members of the school board to consider one thing before making up their mind.

“At the end of the day we’re here for student academics as well as safety,” said Heuring. “If we can provide that by wearing a tool such as a mask I think it’s the right decision.”

The Whiteside School Board will vote on a mask mandate at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.