Winfield school district to begin school year 100% virtual

Virtual learning will be offered at least through Oct. 16, which is the end of the first quarter

WINFIELD, Mo. — The Winfield R-IV School District announced it will be offering 100% virtual learning during the first quarter of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school district said with the continued news of positive cases in the area, the district is making the decision not to offer in-person learning for the best interest of public health.

Virtual learning will be offered at least through Oct. 16, which is the end of the first quarter.

“Our District’s hope is that positive COVID-19 cases begin to decline between now and October 16th. This approach will ensure that students continue to have access to a high-quality educational experience,” Winfield superintendent Daniel Williams wrote on Facebook.

A detailed plan will be given to parents in the coming days that will include how students and families can access devices, curriculum and other needs, Williams said.

The start date for the school year also has been moved to Sept. 8, allowing additional training for teaching staff in regard to virtual learning.

The district said it will continue to assess the “conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic” and the progress of the educational programs to determine how it will proceed throughout the remainder of the year.

"Thank you for your continued patience and partnership as we work to slow the spread of the coronavirus and keep our families safe," Williams said.

Click here to read the full announcement.