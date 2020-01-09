Zoom etiquette for parents: 3 tips for smooth virtual learning

A Parkway principal offered some advice for parents as their children begin virtual learning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Teaching a room full of kids is a challenge and now teachers having to take that challenge to Zoom — with spectators. 5 On Your Side sat down with a Parkway elementary school principal for a lighthearted conversation about Zoom etiquette for parents.

Dr. Aaron Wills is principal at Sorrento Springs Elementary in Ballwin.



“I mean, we're not used to having that many parents in the classroom, all at the same time," he said. "It’s different for parents too. They get to be the fly on the wall that they probably always wanted to be."

Wills has been an educator for nearly 30 years. He said online learning is the biggest obstacle he's faced in his career.

“They're almost like TV producers and teachers and caregivers all at the same time,” said Wills, referring to parents.

In order to make this virtual learning easier on everyone, he offered up some advice for parents in regards to Zoom etiquette.

First: help your child log on, but know when to step away.

“The parents just need to find that area where when can I back off? When do I need to stay close? But for most of them, you can probably back off a little sooner than you think,” he explained.

Second: it’s okay if they struggle.

“We have a hard time seeing our own kids struggle and so we try to rescue them and bail them out and maybe give them the answer. The teacher doesn't want you to do that. The teacher needs to hear what your child can think, not what you can think,” he said.

Third: remember to get dressed.

“I'm going to talk man to man with the dads out there right now. Dads, I know you're in your own house and all that, but you need to put on a shirt. Put on a shirt and also pants. We're not used to the classroom having dads and grown men walking around in their undershorts in the background,” he laughed.

All humor aside Wills said he's so impressed with how families have stepped up to make this work.