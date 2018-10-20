(KSHB) A Kansas jury has found two former Schlitterbahn Waterpark employees not guilty of lying to investigators in the 2016 death of a 10-year-old boy on the Verruckt water slide.

The case against David Hughes and John Zalsman was the first one involving current and former Schlitterbahn employees after the investigation into Caleb Schwab's death.

The two men were accused of lying to investigators about a brake mat that allegedly came off the water slide before Schwab's tragic death at the water park.

A Schlitterbahn spokeswoman released this statement after the verdict: "We have maintained our belief in the integrity of our staff and respect the process and decision by the jury."

