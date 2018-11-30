When it comes to the world of television, drama makes for good company.

The best showrunners know how to construct a cliffhanger, one that leaves fans wanting more and counting the hours until the next episode of their favorite television series. For diehard and casual fans of NBC's This Is Us, the wait will stretch for six excruciating weeks, with the series returning on Jan. 15.

Creator Dan Fogelman made it hurt with this week's midseason finale, giving us answers while propping open other possibilities. When a storyteller like Fogelman closes a door on one subject or plot thread, he opens at least three other windows of ideas, so get ready for some high wire drama in 2019.

This Is Us' greatest attribute is derived from gifted actors spinning their dialogue into an emotional crucible that doesn't let go of fan too easily. Like Franco Harris taking the football from Terry Bradshaw and finding the hole to run towards open field, Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore know how to work over an audience. You are always left wanting more because of all this show connects to your own life.

Many viewers have lost their fathers too early, had siblings they fought with over decades, and saw the brutal punch of life strike them directly in the gut when they least expect it. There's no special effects or time travel on This Is Us; just real life standing in the ring throwing their best shots at the lovely Pearson family.

Granted, Season 3 has been all over the place, retracing some previous steps and moving slower than previous years, but things have picked up in recent weeks. The biggest challenge for this show was always going to be presenting enough intrigue about the Pearson family after we found out what happened to Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). After a slow start, the third season is picking up, and hit a high point in the final two episodes before the break.

With so much going on, let's talk about three burning questions from the first half of the season. Possible revelations, plot developments, and ideas of where this season could go.

WARNING. THERE WILL BE SPOILERS OF SOME SORT MOVING FORWARD. I am going to discuss what happened during Tuesday's final episode of 2018, so stay away if you haven't caught up or have a couple hours waiting in your DVR. SPOILERS, SPOILERS, SPOILERS. Let's do five.

Is Nicholas Pearson alive? Did anyone know?

The final moments of this week's hour landed a right hook to our hearts, revealing that Jack Pearson's brother (Mike Angarano) is actually alive and didn't die in Vietnam 40+ years ago. This is a nice usage of misdirection, because the one story line this season that has left me wondering where the impact will be is Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) going over to Vietnam to investigate the origin of the necklace his dad left for him, and why Jack didn't like talking about his time in the war.

The flashbacks to the war with Jack and Nicholas led fans to believe that their storyline would end with tragedy, as in Jack being unable to rescue his brother in multiple ways. There's even an explosion that wakes Jack from his sleep during the flashback that sees him notice Nicholas is missing, grabbing his gun, and running towards the water as if someone is drowning or dying. You think he is going to find his brother's body in the water, but no, the scene flashes to an older Nicholas walking into his small house/apartment/trailer, and dropping some mail on the counter that reveals he is still alive. The escort telling Kevin there was no written report of a Pearson dying during the war. WOW!

I like this twist, because Nicholas Pearson may be Angarano's best work. He makes the angst in this man's soul believable and powerful enough to understand how it could have hurt Jack so much, even without him actually dying. Now, it's unfair to assume Jack knew his brother was alive or what really happened way back when, but it sets up interesting perimeters for next year's batch of episodes, and how it affects Kevin. I can guess who he is going to look for next, and since Nicholas isn't going by a different name, it shouldn't be hard. Once again, misdirection and twisting our assumptions. For countless episodes, we thought he was dead. It turns out he is not.

Are Beth and Randall getting a divorce?

Remember the end of Season 2 when an older Randall was going to visit someone with his daughter? We didn't know it was a troubled Deja (Lyric Ross) or possibly Kate (Chrissy Metz). Perhaps it was Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). There was a healthy layer of intrigue there, and the final moments of Tuesday's hour included another moment where we see older Randal picking up an adult Tess to go somewhere...and then we see Beth (with a wicked new hairdo) overlooking a floor of young dancers performing a ballet.

Prefacing this scene was a seemingly harmless dinner table conversation between Beth and Randall in present day. The two of them just found out that young Tess is a lesbian, that it's not her first period that is working her into a fit. The scene then transitions into an argument about Randall continuing to run for a political office even though his campaign manager just told him there's little chance he can win.

Randall made a promise to Beth that if his political "do good" ambitions became too much for the family, he would stop. Now, he's rescinding on that promise, putting the needs of the neighborhood where his father grew up and an area that needs rehabilitation, over the needs of his own family. Or, as Beth deftly puts it, "talking like a real politician." So, as we see the future Randall and Tess going to meet what we assume is Beth, there's the present day Randall getting blankets and a pillow to sleep on the couch. Ouch!

The look on Beth's face in the flash-forward and the weary contempt on Randall's face with his daughter tell me that there is trouble in paradise, stemming from Beth's needs and desires always being pushed aside, boiled continuously, and ended up causing a divorce. It's possibly that isn't the case, but it sure looks that way.

Misery ahead for Kate and Toby?

The end of the episode also revealed Kate and Toby finding out the sex of their child. They cut into a cake to find blue candy inside, which means a boy is on the way. But is there misery brewing for these two?

Remember older Randall made that call to a severely depressed Toby lying in bed in an earlier episode about coming along to meet *someone*. Is that someone Kate, who had a mental and complete breakdown? Did she lose the baby and thus the final straw in her well-being? Whenever we see good things happen on this show, a sucker punch is waiting around the corner for us. Drama of some kind.

Do they have the kid and something happens to him when he's an infant or gets older? What sends Toby back into that massive state of depression and has Kate missing in the flash-forwards? Off his meds again and reeling or tragedy?

How about this whopper? Does Kate die during childbirth? That would be a roller coaster finish to the third season, and present an emotional wallop that could send the show in many directions. It was always going to be a risky pregnancy for Kate due to her weight and age. Is Fogelman holding onto a big wildcard in his back-pocket?

Here's the good thing. Fresh episodes return in January. The Pearsons are taking Christmas off, and will be back to deal us more drama and emotion. Rarely has a show gotten to me nearly every week with some kind of plot thread that connects back to my own life. What Fogelman and his team of writers, which includes 15 different scribes this season, are able to do with a network series is remarkable. The reason we care so deeply and need answers so badly is the realistic spin the characters are given while retaining a fragment of make-believe intrigue.

Keeping Ventimiglia around has been great, because there's so much to Jack that we haven't seen yet and his stories drive the present day tales as well as the flash-forward events. The more Jack, the better.

While it hasn't been as sharp as previous seasons or felt as concrete and precise, it'd be a wise move to let Season 3 finish up its run before administering a final vote. Fogelman has a few more tricks up his sleeve this time that are sure to hit hard. Tuesday's "The Beginning is The End Is The Beginning" laid three big questions at our feet. Three burning inquiries that will surely find some resolution next year.

Until then, feel free to binge this series. Going back and spending some extra time with the Pearsons is never a bad idea.

© 2018 KSDK