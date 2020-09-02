ST. LOUIS — The Academy Awards is an event that's comparable to the Super Bowl or World Series. The best of the best, voted on by members all over the film industry, competing for the top prize.

With no offense to the SAG Awards or Golden Globes, this the award people want to win, a shiny trophy that could change an actress' career and take her to new heights. A night that could shower an actor in offers and opportunities because let's face it, "starring Academy Award-nominated so and so" sounds a lot better for the marketing team of a studio. This is the top of the mountain, whether you like it or not.

But why should the casual film fans watch? Unlike the NFL's big game, there are no witty commercials starring movie stars to tide you over between touchdowns and first downs. Here, it's all about the movies and their rich history, but for some younger minds, that may sound as appealing as an unsweetened tea and Gettysburg retelling from grandpa.

Let me help you with a few reasons to watch the Oscars tonight.

Brad Pitt arrives at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

5) Watching Brad Pitt give a great speech

You won't hear Joaquin Phoenix comment about plant-based food or Matthew McConaughey thank his future self when the "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" star climbs on stage to collect the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Just an appreciative Missouri boy mocking his persona and cracking a few jokes about "Titanic" and his director's obsession with women's feet. Pitt gave an ultra-cool performance in Quentin Tarantino's film but has mastered the manner in which one should give a speech that doesn't sound boring, endlessly preachy, or just tuneless. Good old Floyd from "True Romance" will give a good one.

4) See Taika Waititi win an Oscar for writing a film with Adolf Hitler as a boy's imaginary friend

It might happen. Waititi, well known for his eccentric comedies and playful take on Marvel's God of Thunder, took a real leap when he wrote and directed "Jojo Rabbit," detailing a young German boy's frustration with the war and his odd yet hilarious friendship with an imaginary version of the dictator. This was what you call "going for it," and the endeavor paid off. The film was very well done, and while friends of the director thought he was nuts for trying to make this film, the ultimate "I told you so" is bringing home a gold statue.

3) Watch a comic book-inspired film take home multiple awards

Phoenix will win for Best Actor, but I'd expect Hildur Guonadottir to take home the Oscar for her amazing score for the film. Without the actor and that dread-inducing music, Todd Phillips' film drops a few notches and doesn't work as well. There's a moment during the climax of the film where Phoenix finally stands up among his followers, no longer Arthur Fleck but as The Joker, and paints a smile across his face in blood. Right then, Guonodottir's score kicks into a higher gear, matching the power of the moment. You see, comic book films are art, after all, two worlds filmmakers are constantly trying to merge.

2) A Host-less Oscars telecast is actually not a bad thing

Sometimes, the host gets tiresome by the hour mark. The jokes, or lack thereof, just start to fall flat. It can affect the broadcast if you have someone up there just ripping jokes from the headlines when the night should be about the MOVIES and not CNN's hot takes. Tonight, for the second year in a row, there will be a series of hosts coming out before awards are handed out. The focus will be on the movies, in a year as riveting as 2019, that's a very good thing.

1) Watch a wide-open Best Picture race culminate

Some people think Tarantino's film will take it. Others think Sam Mendes' World War I pic, "1917," will own the night-while others see Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" taking the cake. There's nothing more thrilling than an open-ended race for the biggest prize of the night. In a year where most of the main categories are pretty much a lock, this will fun to watch. All nine movies are deserving in their own way, which makes this particular year highly intriguing.

Here are my picks for who should and will win in a few of the main categories:

Best Picture

Will Win: "1917"

Should Win: "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Best Actress

Will and Should Win: Renee Zellweger for "Judy"

Best Actor

Will and Should Win: Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker"

Best Supporting Actor

Will and Should Win: Brad Pitt for "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Best Supporting Actress

Will and Should Win: Laura Dern for "Marriage Story"

Best Adapted Screenplay

Will Win: "Jojo Rabbit"

Should Win: "The Two Popes"

Best Original Screenplay

Will and Should Win: "Once Upon a Time ... for Hollywood"

Stay tuned for a fun night. Do me a favor and please don't complain about long speeches. This happens once a year, and if you had that kind of moment, it wouldn't be a short one either. Keep the politics out. Remember, it's about the film and the passion.

