Alicia Keys coming to Enterprise Center this summer

Keys will come to Enterprise Center on July 21 as part of her "Keys to the Summer Tour."

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is bringing her tour to St. Louis this summer.

The "Keys to the Summer Tour" will make a stop at Enterprise Center on Friday, July 21.

Presales run from April 18-20 and general ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. April 21 through Ticketmaster. The tour also offers a variety of packages, from premium tickets to a chance to join Keys in a "Soulcare Session" before the show.

The tour features a new 360-degree "in the round" production setup.

“The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable!" Keys said in a news release. "I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

For more information on the tour and tickets, visit AliciaKeys.com.

Here's the full list of dates for the American leg of the tour: