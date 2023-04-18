Alicia Keys coming to Enterprise Center this summer

ST. LOUIS — Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is bringing her tour to St. Louis this summer.
The "Keys to the Summer Tour" will make a stop at Enterprise Center on Friday, July 21.
Presales run from April 18-20 and general ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. April 21 through Ticketmaster. The tour also offers a variety of packages, from premium tickets to a chance to join Keys in a "Soulcare Session" before the show.
The tour features a new 360-degree "in the round" production setup.
“The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable!" Keys said in a news release. "I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”
For more information on the tour and tickets, visit AliciaKeys.com.
Here's the full list of dates for the American leg of the tour:
- June 28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL, FLA Live Arena
- June 30 Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
- July 2 Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
- July 3 Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- July 5 Memphis, TN, FedExForum
- July 7 Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
- July 9 Boston, MA, TD Garden
- July 10 Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
- July 12 Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- July 14 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
- July 15 Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- July 17 Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
- July 18 Chicago, IL, United Center
- July 20 Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center
- July 21 St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
- July 23 New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Arena
- July 24 Austin, TX, Moody Center
- July 27 Denver, CO, Ball Arena
- July 28 Salt Lake City, UT, Maverik Center
- July 30 Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
- August 1 Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena