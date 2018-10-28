In the world of cinema, drug addiction has been depicted countless times, leaving the brutally relevant subject matter up for caricature and emotional manipulation. Thankfully, Felix Van Groeningen's Beautiful Boy takes an honest yet forthright route to the material.

On Sunday, Academy Award nominee Timothee Chalamet, who plays the title character Nicholas Sheff in the film, visited St. Louis along with Sheff on a press tour that has stretched across the country. While promotion of an indie film is chief among reasons for the trip, the actor and real-life subject are trying to continue an important discussion about addiction, unpacking a stigma that has confounded millions across the country.

The film, adapted from Nic and David Sheff's separate memoirs, details the road to recovery for one family in their son's battle with an addiction to crystal meth, among other drugs. Van Groeningen's film is visceral and blunt, never blinking an eye or showing mercy to the moviegoer in its depiction of a terrible affliction.

Chalamet put it best when asked about how he prepared for the role of Nic Sheff, "A little of everything. Nic and David's book helped a lot. Spending time in out-patient and in-patient programs. Throwing yourself against a wall, so to speak. The key is not to play a drug addict, but to play a human being addicted to drugs."

The Hi-Pointe Theater, where a screening of the film and the Q&A took place, was full of Chalamet hyper-fans, but also included a fair share of dedicated souls to the source material. It was put together by Julianne Reisenfeld of the Owens Group, and the local theater crew made it an intimate event. One woman addressed the 573 area code in Missouri and how it used to be considered the meth capital of the world. Another simply looked at Sheff and said, "Thank you, Nic, for being alive."

The key to the event was the candid nature of not only the crowd, but also Chalamet and Sheff. It would have been easy to just sit down on the stage and dish pre-written and orchestrated answers, but several times, the actor was digging the answers out of his chest, trying to find the best way to describe the feeling of playing a real person who went through a human thunderstorm...a person who happened to be sitting next to him.

When asked about the coping mechanism he used to stay away from drugs during recovery, Sheff addressed friends and his dedicated family. When asked about the reasons that may have drawn him to the world of addiction, Sheff noted a lingering doubt in what he was doing.

"I always felt that there was something better than what I was doing," Sheff added about the initial urges to use.

Sheff has a kinetic speaking pattern that resembles a person holding nothing back and trying to get down to the bottom of a disease that almost cost him his life. He left nothing to the wanderlust minds in the crowd about what it takes to survive, but didn't mind climbing back into that phase of his life.

Again, it was a 30-minute discussion that included excellent moderation from Belleville News-Democrat film critic Lynn Venhaus and questions from the audience, but deep down, just one giant conversation with a couple hundred people. Chalamet referenced the audience interaction effect, noting how these Q&A can help develop, extend, and enhance the important discussions.

After all, if you are talking about Beautiful Boy, you are talking about drug addiction. That's a healthy start. If I had to guess, you'll be discussing this heartbreaking yet potent film a lot over the next three months.

