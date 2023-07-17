Here's how to snag single-day 'Beetlejuice' tickets at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

"Beetlejuice" is the first show to kick off the 2023-2024 Broadway season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — "Beetlejuice" has been summoned back to the mortal realm!

From Oct. 10 to 22, the Fabulous Fox will show the edgy Broadway comedy based on Tim Burton's iconic film. The musical will follow Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose whole life changes when she encounters a raunchy, hilarious demon and a deceased couple.

Tickets go on sale July 31 online. Interested attendees can also call 314-534-1111 to purchase. Groups bigger than 10 should call 314-535-2900 for assistance.

"Beetlejuice" is the first show to kick off the 2023-2024 Broadway season. Take a look at the full schedule.

For more information, visit the Fox Theatre's website.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.