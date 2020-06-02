ST. LOUIS — The first family of beer in St. Louis is going national this spring with a new reality show on MTV.

Billy Busch — the great-grandson of Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch and owner of William K. Busch Brewing Company — will star in "The Busch Family Brewed" alongside his family. The show debuts on MTV on March 5.

Busch and his wife Christi have seven children. The oldest is 28 and the youngest is 13.

A press release from MTV said "in a family this big, 'things can get crazy' with a name synonymous with pouring up a good time."

Busch and his brewing company have been in the news in the last few years.

Busch's brewing company shut down the popular Kräftig beer line last year, but the business is planning to expand in other ways. The company announced plans for a new brewery in Defiance, Missouri, back in 2018.

Residents were hesitant about the plan, but the brewing company said the facility was expected to be completed in spring 2020.

Busch also had a public dispute with other members of his family over the ownership of Grant's Farm from 2016 to 2017.

Four siblings — Beatrice Busch von Gontard, Peter Busch, Trudy Busch Valentine and Andrew Busch — talked about plans to sell Grant's Farm to the Saint Louis Zoo Association. Billy Busch and his brother Adolphus wanted to keep Grant's Farm under Busch control and offered to buy their siblings out.

The battle ended up in court before the four siblings that originally wanted to sell to the Saint Louis Zoo Association decided to keep the farm in the family.