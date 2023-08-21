x
Bob Dylan coming to St. Louis in October, tickets on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 25 and start at $66.50.
FILE - Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2012. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

ST. LOUIS — Legendary musician Bob Dylan is bringing his 2023 tour to Stifel Theatre in St. Louis later this year.

Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, named after his 39th studio album, will come to Stifel on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.

All devices will be secured in YONDR pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 25 and start at $66.50. For more information, go to BobDylan.com.

Dylan has won 10 Grammys, a Golden Globe, an Academy Award, a Nobel Prize and a special citation from the Pulitzer Prize Board. over his more than six decades in music.

Use of cell phones, smart watches, cameras and recording devices will not be allowed during the show.

