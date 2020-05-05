Opinion | The top 5 Bobby Cannavale performances

He celebrated his 50th birthday over the weekend and is one of cinema's best secret weapons. How many times have you seen this face?

ST. LOUIS — Supporting characters can often get lost in the background, whether the movie or television show is big or small, good or not. If they don't make good use of the time given, their impact is fleeting.

For my money, Bobby Cannavale never allows his impact not to be felt on screen. The role could be three pages or three lines, and you end up wanting more Bobby in the movie. He is the kind of actor who makes it seem as if every role is a main attraction and not another name on the poster. A part that normally would be someone else's sirloin steak turns into a filet mignon for Cannavale.

He turned 50 over the weekend, toasting his Instagram followers for the birthday wishes, which got me thinking. People need to know which Cannavale roles are truly essential. Since listicles are the jam these days for readers and everybody loves the number five, I dived headfirst into Cannavale's IMDB page, which lists 109 different projects either completed, in post production, or in production mode. Believe me, this wasn't easy to do. I am sure if the actor read it, he might have a couple notes, perhaps some we could go over in an interview during our pandemic downtime.

In the meantime, here are some of my favorite Cannavale roles

The Station Agent (2003)

This was the first time audiences got to see what Cannavale could do. Playing the talkative owner of a small hot dog stand in rural New Jersey, he shared most of his screen time with the esteemed Peter Dinklage. Two polar opposite personalities coming together as friends in a time of need for both, this quaint indie from Tom McCarthy flew on the shoulders of its soulful heart, powered mostly by Cannavale and Dinklage. They made McCarthy's script sing and the camera work effortless. Stands out all these years later.

Boardwalk Empire (2012)

Cannavale's Gyp Rosetti qualifies as one of television's greatest bad guys. Colorful, boisterous, over the top, dangerous, and generally intoxicating. He was the new blood in town who threatened Nucky Thompson's (Steve Buscemi) in Season 3 of HBO's hit drama. A gangster who used whatever was at his disposal: a tire iron, gasoline pump, hand gun, sharp knife: to get the job done. Some of the season's best moments involve Cannavale's Gyp. The naked gunfight. The gas station traffic stop. The final betrayal. The role and actor were meant for each other. He won an Emmy award for his work on the show.

The Irishman (2019)

This is where a less talented actor could get lost. Martin Scorsese's Frank Sheeran-Jimmy Hoffa mobster tale was epic in scope and even more so in its casting department. A who's who made up this roster, which was similar to the 1927 Yankees for film sets. Every actor had to bring it. But Cannavale, in only a handful of scenes, made a dent as Skinny Razor, one of the first to put Robert De Niro's hitman to work. Cannavale's boss loved a good steak, getting a payment on time, and could do more with a line. In one instance, when a guy who owes him money talks about coming over in the afternoon, Razor kids him about sleeping in. Signature stuff with a small amount of screen time.

Vinyl (2016)

This was the rare film where Cannavale was center stage. Playing a music producer who wrestled with his own demons yet had a mind about music that many craved, Cannavale's Richie Finestra was the perfect anti-hero. A guy with enough vices to fill a parking lot with but the raw skill in discovering talent and championing authenticity. The show was the love child of Rich Cohen, Mick Jagger, Scorsese, and Terence Winter (who worked with the actor on "Boardwalk Empire") was ambitious yet uneven while being cut short after one season, but Cannavale raging bull type performance left you wanting and needing more.

Chef (2014)

Look, this might shock many people, but this showed you the true effect of Cannavale's ability. Tony was a sous chef in Carl Casper's (Jon Favreau) kitchen much like the actor was a bench player in Favreau's film-but in a series in short scenes, he found the sweet spot and carved out a character. Here was a guy who liked to drink all night yet made sure he was at work on time by sleeping in the parking lot of the restaurant. Here was a guy who could tell you about the short and long term effects of having a Twitter account. Here was a guy who was ambitious enough to take a huge job promotion that used to be his best friend's position, yet was compassionate enough to be sorry and grateful for it later in person. All in less than ten minutes of screen time.

I call that the Cannavale effect. An actor who can create a hilarious prank in Adam McKay's "The Other Guys" with the "desk pop." A guy who can play good, bad, and ugly while shifting gears to passionate and endearing. Throughout it all, he's always authentic. In addition to his screen work, he's an accomplished stage actor who has been nominated for a Tony award. A career that began way back when with a young kid escaping a tough childhood and bad neighborhood in a nearby church theater company.

He's someone who if I see is in the movie about to play, I know I am in good hands.

If you have some time, show some self-respect and get more Cannavale in your life.

