Standup comedian Nina Geld (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) may be funny, but she needs to vomit the minute she leaves the stage.

A sophisticated and brutally honest woman who protects herself from commitment by having way too much casual sex and drinking heavy amounts of bourbon, Nina comes off as a master cynic who glazes over her problems by telling stories disguised as jokes. Up on stage, no one can hurt her. She almost seems perfect, but deep down, there's a terrible secret that keeps her from finding happiness.

All About Nina marks the directorial debut of writer/director Eva Vives, and you can't help but feel like a heavy portion of this film is pulled from her own life. By the opening moments of the film and the very first standup act Nina performs, you can feel the realism oozing from the screen. This is one of those hidden true stories, one that had a few drinks before making it to the theater.

Nina is an up and coming comic in New York, but she has too many strings attached, including a fling with an abusive and married cop (Chace Crawford), so she moves to Los Angeles. Once there, she meets the handsome and charming Rafe (Common). The two hit off instantly, but can they each survive their own troubled past and be happy? Can Nina find success in the male-dominated comedy world, or will she keep getting in her own way?

If All About Nina is anything, it's brazenly honest and very funny, like its central character...without being very original. Vives' tale may not initially appear to have much to say and the setup does look familiar, but the street style filmmaking and underground comedy grunge vibe helps gives it a fresh feel that carries over until the third act.

The skeletons in Nina's closet don't get unloaded too quickly, instead building up to the predictable big gig at the end of the movie that could land our troubled star the opportunity of a lifetime, if she doesn't mess it up first. Whether or not Nina makes it isn't the big deal in this film; it's where she's been and why she is the way she is. I applaud Vives for using a slow-burn approach when handling the topic of abuse and longstanding trauma. That's a bold touch that should serve her well in future endeavors.

Winstead is a talent that has flown under the radar for years, giving solid performances in Scott Pilgrim Versus The World and 10 Cloverfield Lane-but Nina easily represents her finest work. I felt like I was discovering an amazing talent for the first time here. Winstead cuts a fierce edge as a woman scorned who was forced to grow up at a young age, confusing her idea of normal. If Vives' offering has a special sauce that gives it a much-needed kick, it's Winstead giving the performance of a lifetime. You may think you know all there is to know about Nina after 15-20 minutes, but the actress is merely winding up. It's a performance that picks up the film and runs.

Common is what all men should aspire to look and speak like, but he's also a gifted actor who can easily slip into a role others would have coasted on. Rafe isn't a simple book to flip through either, and so his relationship with Nina comes off as a pair of bumper cars toying with each other on a rainy street. He has found a way to become a legit talent in Hollywood without entirely shedding the music aspect of his popularity.

I got a kick out of Kate del Castillo and Clea DuVall's couple who take Nina in when she moves to Los Angeles. Castillo's Lake is a spiritual woman who knows how to put someone in her place. Just wait for the scene where Rafe shows up to talk to Nina, and Lake walks up to the tall actor like a bouncer ready to throw down. It's the tiny understated moments of hilarity that deftly underscores the heavier aspects of the film.

All About Nina does go there in the end, putting its problems on a pedestal for you to see. But there's a quiet dignity and class to the manner with which it arrives at that moment. Vives is telling her story through Winstead's black sheep, and that truth is what separates the film from all the other comedies that want to play on the drama playground for a few minutes.

Once again, dynamic work from Winstead helps big time. Expect to see her name carried around as a dark horse at the awards shows. It reminded me of Anne Hathaway in Rachel Getting Married; a sneaky performance that ends up flooring you.

Nina never had the chance to understand normal, so she constantly runs from success and doesn't understand happiness. Maybe...just maybe...the arrival of a good man and a great opportunity can aide her survival.

All About Nina isn't all about comedy. It's truth. Go see it.

