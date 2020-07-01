MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Nelly is heading to Bonnaroo this summer.

He’ll perform his hit ‘Country Grammar.’ The St. Louis native released the album ‘Country Grammar’ in 2000. He’ll perform on June 13, which is the same day Lizzo will headline the show.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 9 at 11 a.m., central time.

The music and arts festival will start on June 11 and goes through June 14 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Manchester, Tennessee is located 370 miles from St. Louis.

For more information on Bonnaroo, click here

Other stories

Rascal Flatts farewell tour will stop in St. Louis this summer

Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick coming to St. Louis this summer

How to buy an Arch Apparel shirt and support Project 5