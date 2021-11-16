Broadway returns to the Fox Theater with 'Pretty Woman: The Musical'

Theater fans headed back to the Fox on Tuesday for the first time in 618 days, but there are new requirements in order to enter.

ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox Theater is back open for the first time in 618 days to be exact.

Businesses prepared all day for the crowds, and the Fox staff is confident in its COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone safe.

"This is a pretty big moment for us and we've been working really hard to get here and it's been a kind of sad, long 20 months," Programming Director John O'Brien said.

The Fox Theater Programming Director is ready to open the doors to the public for the first time since they closed during the pandemic, but this time will be a bit different.

"There is a mask requirement within the theater right now. In addition, to enter the theater you will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test," O'Brien said.

They're kicking off the season with the Broadway production "Pretty Woman: The Musical." The Fabulous Fox Theater worked closely with the cast and crew to make sure they're safe.

"Backstage there is also mask requirements and vaccine requirements. There's constant testing, just trying to make sure things are as safe as possible. People on stage will not be wearing masks because we've been taking so many steps to make sure we can reopen safely," O'Brien said.

Phil Schreiber, the owner of the Best Steak House across the street, is happy to see the area bustling again.

"We know a lot of those customers and we've missed them during the pandemic. It's going to add a nice big rush for us in the evening as well as a couple of matinees," Schreiber said.

The restaurant's been there for 57 years, so he knows how to prepare ahead of time.

"We get out more meat ready, more chicken and things like that. Things that they're going to eat that we know they're going to have. We try to make sure we have plenty a little bit extra plates extra silverware all those types of things that helps us accommodate the big rushes," Schreiber said.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., and O'Brien is ready to let the guests right in.

"It's been 618 days, 20 months and it's been a lot of work to get here, and we've been taking a ton of stuff to make sure we can do it right," Schreiber said.

You can download an app called 'Fan Check-In' which allows guests to upload their vaccination card or negative test from your phone, tablet or computer online.

O'Brien says there's a testing center in Grand Center in case anyone needs a last-minute test.