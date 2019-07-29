ST. LOUIS – Chance The Rapper announced his return to the road this year.

His latest album, ‘The Big Day,’ came out on July 26. The tour reveal follows the long-awaited release of his debut studio album.

The tour will stop in St. Louis at Enterprise Center on Oct. 20.  

The tour kicks off in San Francisco, California on Sept. 14.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 2, there is a special presale for Citi on July 29. For more information visit chanceraps.com/tour or ticketmaster.com.

Below are photos from when Chance stopped in St. Louis in 2017.

PHOTOS: Chance The Rapper stops in St. Louis
