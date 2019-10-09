ST. LOUIS — Chance the Rapper fans who were planning on seeing him this October in St. Louis will have to wait a little longer. He’s postponing his The Big Day tour to 2020.

Chance was set to perform at the Enterprise Center on Oct. 20.

He posted a message to fans online the past year has been a big one, with getting married and welcoming a baby.

‘But with it being so eventful, it has also been very strenuous having to divide by time and energy between family and work,’ he wrote.

Chance said he went on tour two weeks after his daughter was born, ‘and missed some of the most important milestones in her life.’

But more importantly, he said he wasn’t there when his wife needed him the most.

Chance apologized to fans and asked for forgiveness and said he can’t wait for them to experience the show next year.

New tour dates will kick off January 15, 2020. A new date for the St. Louis show hasn’t been scheduled yet. Fans who had tickets for the original show will get an automatic refund if they bought them online through Ticketmaster. All other tickets may be refunded through the original point of purchase.

Here’s the full message Chance posted to fans online:

“I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾”

