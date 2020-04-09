Review | 5 reasons you should binge 'Cobra Kai' this holiday weekend

'Karate Kid' had been gone for decades, but YouTube's now retired original content division released a continuation - a sequel of sorts.

ST. LOUIS — Way back in the day, a director named John G. Avildsen brought the world a pair of unlikely heroes. Sylvester Stallone's punch drunk yet lovable boxer and Ralph Macchio's bullied karate student. The kind of people you wouldn't look to for world-saving, but definitely find yourselves inspired by their actions. Normal souls idolized in good-hearted heroism.

"The Karate Kid" debuted in the summer of June, 1984. Made on a scrappy budget, it grossed over $100 million dollars, a smash hit back then. It produced two sequels (one decent, one very bad), and made Pat Morita a household name, but it vanished into thin air after the 1980's. Morita passed away and Macchio's karate legend was nimbly punked on HBO's "Entourage," but there wasn't much of a mention of the film series for over 20 years.

And then Jackie Chan starred in a critically acclaimed box office smash remake of the original in 2010. In 2018, YouTube ventured into the original content game by reviving the series for a ten episode first season starring not only Macchio, but William Zabka's Lawrence. In a superlative change of pace, the real heart and soul of this television renaissance is the bad guy from the original. Zabka's Johnny tries to reopen Cobrai Kai with a new motto and mentality, while stewing over LaRusso's huge success as a car salesman and business owner. Their renewed rivalry involves their interconnected families, which causes rifts of all sorts.

While YouTube has bowed out of original content this year, Netflix picked up "Cobra Kai" this summer. There are two seasons. A third is coming next year. Let's talk about the #1 show on Netflix. Here are five things to know.

Welcome back, Zabka!

He looks like a poor man's Josh Lucas, but the actor who brought one of the most well-known cinematic antagonists to life hasn't caught much high profile work since that role helped launch his career. He brings a rugged nobility and honesty to an aged Johnny, a guy trying to put a piece of his life back together before another chunk breaks off. He's more "Cobra Kai" than he'd like to admit, but there's a sensitive side that allows him to have a glimpse at humility. Something that comes along when he befriends and begins to mentor a young kid named Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) from his apartment complex. There's a lot of depth to be found there. I hope Zabka finds more work. He's a talent.

Good old fashioned stunt work doesn't tire you out

There's a lot of good stunt work here from the cast, which includes younger kickers such as Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan. There are plenty of fights to be had, especially during the second season. Right when you think the bruise total has reached an all new high, another 3-4 person battle breaks out. It's old fashioned and done without CGI or speeding the camera up (too fast), so it doesn't wear on the viewer too much. Now, I really need to know how many of those kicks Macchio really pulled off.

Macchio does nail the older yet still emotionally raw Daniel

There's an elegance to the actor's work here, a true energy that signifies an actor has reached rare air: playing a role in a way that no one else could. He brings that charming yet vulnerable presence to his many showdowns with Zabka, and the actors really play well off each other. A pivotal monologue from Macchio helped a powerful episode in the second season. That's where you truly get to see him stretch this character out, showing the wounded heart of LaRusso, who direly misses Morita's late Mr. Miyagi. It's a full-bodied and dedicated performance. It's the imperfections that Macchio adds to LaRusso that makes him resonate.

There is no easy "good versus bad" setup

In this new edition to the story, Daniel LaRusso isn't the good guy, but neither is Zabka's reformed Johnny. Neither character wears clothing that gives a clear signal to their intentions. By opening up a rivalry that still showed scar tissue, each man reveals their strengths and weaknesses. Lawrence may be a washout who barely knows his older son (who has been taken under LaRusso's wing), but LaRusso can't let a grudge go. Each actor makes this dichotomy shine due to their abilities to show us two completely different, but layered, men. You stand on one side and then change by the end of the next episode. Each man thinks they have the idea for new karate students, and they struggle with living up to that code of ethics. This makes for more and more seasons.

Women (and men) will love Courtney Henggeler's Amanda LaRusso

In a show dominated by lead male masculine, there needed to be an acute yet funny actress to bring levity to the situation. Henggeler's Amanda does just that, and it's a well-written role. It's not tailored towards the male co-stars, instead honing in on the actress' greatest assets: charm and easy to please comic ability. She can make a line and make a dent in Macchio's LaRusso, but there's a light touch to it that allows it to surprise you. Some of the best moments of the series involves Amanda cutting the men in half as they are taunting each other with only a couple of lines. It's good medicine for the show's slower moments.

20 episodes right around 30 minutes apiece. This is a very good show. An idea fully realized, it gives you all the nostalgia and fresh entertainment that most revivals can't provide. Martin Kove's John Kreese shows up to make the water murky for everyone. Morita's beloved instructor hangs over the entire series. There's dedication to an original and a whole new path carved out here. Well-balanced (like Miyagi would have wanted), with unexpected doses of drama, "Cobra Kai" is worth your time this holiday weekend.