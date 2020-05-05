Daniel Radcliffe and friends reading first Harry Potter book for free

The book, titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" outside the U.S., was the first in the epic fantasy series by J.K. Rowling.

LONDON, UK — Daniel Radcliffe joins an array of stars including Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Eddie Redmayne and Noma Dumezweni who will read "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in a free series of video and audio recordings available online.

The book, titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" outside the U.S., was the first in the epic fantasy series by J.K. Rowling. The English author's seven "Potter" novels became the best-selling book series in history, with 500 million copies sold.

The celebrities will read the book chapter by chapter, and videos will be posted weekly on harrypotterathome.com or wizardingworld.com. An audio version will be available on Spotify.

Daniel Radcliffe reads the first chapter of 17, "The Boy Who Lived," which was made available Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

The Harry Potter At Home project is an initiative developed at by Wizarding World Digital and J.K. Rowling's agents The Blair Partnership, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic with the help of Wizarding World partners including Warner Bros., Bloomsbury, Scholastic and Pottermore Publishing.



