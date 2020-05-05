x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (6) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

entertainment-news

Daniel Radcliffe and friends reading first Harry Potter book for free

The book, titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" outside the U.S., was the first in the epic fantasy series by J.K. Rowling.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Daniel Radcliffe attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LONDON, UK — Daniel Radcliffe joins an array of stars including Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Eddie Redmayne and Noma Dumezweni who will read "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in a free series of video and audio recordings available online.

The book, titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" outside the U.S., was the first in the epic fantasy series by J.K. Rowling.  The English author's seven "Potter" novels became the best-selling book series in history, with 500 million copies sold.

The celebrities will read the book chapter by chapter, and videos will be posted weekly on harrypotterathome.com or wizardingworld.com.  An audio version will be available on Spotify.

Daniel Radcliffe reads the first chapter of 17, "The Boy Who Lived," which was made available Tuesday, May 5, 2020. 

The Harry Potter At Home project is an initiative developed at by Wizarding World Digital and J.K. Rowling's agents The Blair Partnership, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic with the help of Wizarding World partners including Warner Bros., Bloomsbury, Scholastic and Pottermore Publishing.

More Entertainment News

RELATED: Carole Baskin responds after interview with YouTube pranksters posing as Jimmy Fallon

RELATED: Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in scripted series

RELATED: Taika Waititi to direct new 'Star Wars' film