ST. LOUIS — Disney’s Aladdin is here.

The hit Broadway musical will begin performances in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on November 7, for a limited engagement through November 25, 2018.

The production features Clinton Greenspan (Aladdin), Michael James Scott (Genie), Lissa deGuzman(Jasmine), Jonathan Weir (Jafar), Jay Paranada (Iago), Jerald Vincent (Sultan), Philippe Arroyo (Omar), Zach Bencal (Babkak), Jed Feder (Kassim), Korie Lee Blossey (Standby Genie & Sultan), Ellis C. Dawson III (Standby Genie & Babkak)and Adam Stevenson (Standby Jafar & Sultan). Rounding out the cast are Michael Callahan, Gary Cooper, Cornelius Davis, Mathew deGuzman, Brian Dillon, Olivia Donalson, Michael Everett, Erik Hernandez, Orianna Hilliard, Adrienne Howard, Albert Jennings, Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua, Jason Scott MacDonald, Pierre Marais, Charles McCall, Angelina Mullins, Celina Nightengale, Charles South, Cassidy Stoner, Liv Symone, Annie Wallace, Michelle West and Zach Williams.

In St. Louis, Aladdin will play:

Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

There will also be 1:00 p.m. matinees on Thursday, November 8, Wednesday, November 21 and Friday, November 23.

There will not be a performance on Thursday, November 22 in recognition of Thanksgiving.

Tickets are available at the Fabulous Fox Box Office, by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111, or via the Internet at MetroTix.com.Orders for groups of 15 or more may be placed by calling Group Services at 314-535-2900.

Aladdin opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014, and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 13 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and welcoming over seven million people worldwide. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London, and Australia, in addition to the two U.S. productions.

Aladdin is the collaboration of a gold-standard Broadway creative team, winners of a cumulative 20 Tony Awards.

Directed & Choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw ( The Book of Mormon, Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone ).

( ). Music by Tony Award, eight-time Academy Award and 11-time GRAMMY Award winner Alan Menken ( The Little Mermaid, Beauty & the Beast, Newsies ).

( ). Lyrics by two-time Academy Award and four-time GRAMMY Award winner Howard Ashman ( The Little Mermaid, Beauty & the Beast ) & three-time Tony Award, three-time Academy Award and five-time GRAMMY Award winner Tim Rice ( Aida, The Lion King ).

( ) & three-time Tony Award, three-time Academy Award and five-time GRAMMY Award winner ( ). Book & Additional Lyrics by four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin ( The Wedding Singer ).

( ). Scenic Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley ( Mary Poppins, Aida ).

( ). Lighting Design by: six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz ( Aida, Once ).

( ). Costume Design by two-time Tony Award winner Gregg Barnes (The Drowsy Chaperone).

Aladdin features:

An outstanding score including all five songs from the original animated film.

Characters known and loved worldwide.

First class creative team.

Unparalleled stagecraft from Disney.

Physical production

Lush and spectacular scenic design by Bob Crowley.

Subtle and sophisticated illusions executed to jaw-dropping effect.

About the Animated Film

Aladdin was the highest-grossing film of 1992.

was the highest-grossing film of 1992. It went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film’s two Academy Awards® as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Broadway

First performance February 26 and opening night March 20, 2014 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

North American Tour

First performance April 11 and opening night April 19, 2017 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

North American Tour Costumes

Aladdin ’s exquisite costumes are designed by Tony®-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes. It took Barnes six hours to draw and paint one costume sketch.

exquisite costumes are designed by Tony®-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes. It took Barnes six hours to draw and paint one costume sketch. All costumes worn in Aladdin are custom made, by hand, especially for the show.

are custom made, by hand, especially for the show. 342 people in 26 different shops worked on the construction of the costumes for Aladdin .

. There are 2,039 different fabrics and trims used in the show’s costumes. Fabrics are from Morocco, Turkey, India, Uzbekistan, China, Tahiti, Japan, Guatemala, Mexico, France, Italy, England, and Germany.

There are 337 costumes in the show, based on 134 individual designs.

There are 161 custom made shoes in the show.

102 costume changes take place in less than 1 minute.

52 costume changes take place in less than 30 seconds.

There are 8,644 Swarovski rhinestones on each man's gold finale costume in "Friend Like Me."

on each man's gold finale costume in "Friend Like Me." Jasmine's wedding dress weighs 12 lbs because of all the crystal beading.

North American Tour Tech

There are 84 special effects, including live pyrotechnics, in every show.

There are over 111 moving lights and 173 conventional lights employed throughout the show.

There are 38 tons of flying scenery, lighting and automated effects suspended from the grid in the North American tour.

There are 53 different automated scenic effects in the touring production.

It takes 75 people to deliver each performance of Aladdin on tour. This includes actors, stage crew, musicians, dressers, hairstylists and make-up artists.

