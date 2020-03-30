Want someone new to help entertain your kids while we are all staying at home?

Dolly Parton posted on Facebook Monday that she will start reading to kids every Thursday night for the next couple of months.

Calling herself "the book lady," Dolly invited everyone to join her for "Goodnight with Dolly."

"I want you to join me April 2 when I start 'Goodnight with Dolly.' I'm gong to be reading some stories from the Imagination Library," she said.

You can join the event here.

That will be a treat for the kids who love getting their book from Dolly every month in the mail and to be honest, many adults will love it as well!!

