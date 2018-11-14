ST. LOUIS – Better late than never…

After a five-year absence, it was all in ‘God’s Plan’ for Drake to make his way back to the Lou over the weekend.

The hip-hop artist had St. Louisans in their feelings with his hype performance downtown.

You can thank him now for bringing his ‘Aubrey and The Three Migos’ here. He brought an unforgettable show to the Enterprise Center on Nov. 10. The show was announced in the middle of October and it sold out by show time on Saturday.

Best food he ever had in St. Louis? Drake liked a restaurant so much, he returned to it three times during his stay. YOLO.

‘Louie on DeMun’ shared he dined there three times while he was in town. ‘Cooking for @champagnepapi and his amazing team three nights in a row has us all feeling pretty special,’ Louie on DeMun shared on Instagram.

Matt McGuire of Louie on DeMun said it was really fun to have him there. So, what did he eat while he was there? McGuire said he enjoyed pretty much everything – mussels, steak, pastas and lots of other items.

He even signed a plate while he was there.

One of Louie’s best guests is friends with someone who asked for a recommendation on behalf of someone on Drake’s team.

