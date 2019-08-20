LONDON, UK — Singer Elton John says he's "deeply distressed" by media accounts that criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for taking a private jet to go on vacation despite the flight's carbon impact of the planet.

John took to Instagram on Monday to slam stories that suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan were hypocritical for accepting jet travel to stay at his home in Nice despite their devotion to eco-causes. John says he has a profound sense of obligation to Harry because of his friendship with the royal's mother, Princess Diana.

John and his partner "wanted the young family to have a private holiday." The jet offered a "high level of much-needed protection."

He says the flight was carbon neutral because it was offset by a contribution to Carbon Footprint.

LISTEN: Subscribe to the Royal Dish podcast

About the Royal Dish podcast

Do you find yourself keeping up with all things Windsor, Wales, Cambridge and Sussex? We may live across the pond, but if you’re like us, our fascination with everything and anything royal translates right here in the USA.

Now, we’re taking it to another level in our new podcast, Royal Dish. Hosted by 5 On Your Side’s Kay Quinn and Brandie Piper, it’s an American look at the British monarchy.

You can listen to the latest episodes in the player above or by clicking here.

Subscribe here

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Castbox

Make sure to subscribe to get the latest episode as soon as it's released.

Take a listen and let us know what you think! Send us your thoughts, comments and topic suggestions to podcasts@ksdk.com.

And make sure to follow Royal Dish on Twitter, @RoyalDishPod! Keep up with the latest scoop and chat with us about all things royal.

More from the Royal Dish